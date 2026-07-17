Range Rover Sport Electric BreaksCover At Goodwood Ahead Of Launch

Range Rover Sport Electric has been officially previewed at an event during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking the next step in JLR's electric strategy. The new model will go on sale globally in September and is expected to reach Indian showrooms by March 2027.

Powertrain And Platform

The Range Rover Sport Electric is built on JLR's MLA platform, which was originally engineered with electrification in mind. It uses a 118.5 kWh battery pack and two in-house-developed electric motors, one on each axle, providing all-wheel drive.

Total system output is rated at 550 hp, giving the SUV performance figures in line with its positioning as a sporty, luxury model. However, the vehicle weighs around 2,700 kg, reflecting the mass of the battery and the high level of equipment on board.

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Regenerative braking is included, but there are no steering-wheel paddles to manually adjust regen. Instead, drivers can choose between different modes via the drive selector: D, which can be set to "light" or "standard" through the central display, and S, which enables one-pedal driving.

Design And Cabin

From the outside, the Range Rover Sport Electric looks very similar to its combustion-powered sibling. Key differences include a closed-off front grille, subtle EV badging and slightly more aerodynamically optimised wheels.

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The rest of the design, proportions, body lines, and lighting elements remain familiar, which is intentional. Inside, the cabin is also carried over from the standard Range Rover Sport, meaning a premium, tech-heavy interior with the same layout and material quality buyers expect from the nameplate.

JLR says the goal was not to create a radically different "EV variant," but to offer the Sport Electric as another powertrain choice while retaining, and in some areas improving, the qualities of the ICE-powered model.

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Positioning And Rivals

The Range Rover Sport Electric will be the brand's second EV, following the flagship Range Rover Electric. When it goes on sale, it will compete with other high-end electric SUVs such as the Porsche Cayenne Electric and BMW iX5.

For India, the new Sport Electric is expected to be priced higher than the locally assembled combustion-powered variants when it arrives around March 2027. For buyers, it will offer the familiar Range Rover Sport experience, but with a fully electric drivetrain and the associated benefits of smooth performance and zero tailpipe emissions.