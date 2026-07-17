CAFE 3 Norms Draft Simplified: Mileage Targets, Penalties, And Impact On Buyer

India is set to introduce stricter fuel-efficiency standards for passenger vehicles from financial year 2027-28, with the draft of the third phase of the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE III) norms now open for public feedback. While tightening mileage requirements remains central to the proposal, the government has introduced a notable shift by extending regulatory recognition to ethanol and other biofuel-powered vehicles.

The new norms will come into effect from April 1, 2027, and will apply to passenger vehicles weighing up to 3,500 kg. The move reflects a broader strategy to diversify India's clean mobility roadmap beyond electric vehicles.

What Are CAFE Norms?

CAFE norms regulate the average fuel consumption of a carmaker's entire fleet rather than individual models. Each manufacturer must ensure that the combined fuel efficiency of all its passenger vehicles stays within a prescribed limit.

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If a company fails to meet these targets, it may face financial penalties or be required to purchase compliance credits from automakers that exceed the standards. The upcoming CAFE III phase will replace the current norms and introduce stricter benchmarks.

Stricter Fuel Efficiency Targets Ahead

Under the draft framework, fuel consumption limits are expected to become significantly tighter than the existing standards. This applies to all passenger vehicles within the defined weight category.

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The tightening of norms is part of India's effort to reduce carbon emissions, curb fuel consumption, and lower dependence on crude oil imports. The government has also indicated that even stricter regulations could follow under CAFE IV from FY32.

Ethanol-Powered Vehicles Get Policy Push

A key highlight of the draft is the inclusion of ethanol and biofuel-powered vehicles within the compliance framework. For the first time, the government has proposed factoring in ethanol's lower lifecycle emissions when calculating fleet efficiency.

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This effectively gives flex-fuel and ethanol-compatible vehicles a regulatory advantage, making it easier for manufacturers to meet overall targets. The move aligns with India's ethanol blending programme and its push to promote domestically produced alternative fuels.

Compliance Credit Mechanism Proposed

The draft also introduces a compliance credit trading system. Automakers that exceed fuel efficiency targets can earn credits, which can then be sold to companies that fall short.

This market-based mechanism is expected to offer flexibility to manufacturers while encouraging investment in fuel-efficient and low-emission technologies. Similar systems are already in place in several global markets.

What It Means For Buyers

Although the new norms will only take effect from FY28, their impact will gradually be visible in the market. Buyers can expect the upcoming CAFE III norms to bring a gradual shift in the market, with buyers likely to see more flex-fuel and ethanol-compatible vehicles being introduced alongside improved fuel efficiency across new models.

Automakers are also expected to increase their focus on hybrid, electric, and other alternative fuel technologies, resulting in a wider range of cleaner mobility options becoming available over the next few years.

Overall, the CAFE III draft signals a shift towards a more diversified clean mobility approach, where ethanol and other biofuels could play a larger role alongside electrification.