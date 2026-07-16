Next-Gen Toyota Hilux Teased Ahead Of July Launch

Toyota has teased the next-generation Hilux ahead of its official debut on July 28, 2026. The updated pickup will continue to use the body-on-frame IMV platform, but the teaser now gives a clearer look at the changes expected on the outside and hints at what buyers can expect inside.

Exterior Design Revealed

The teaser shows the new Toyota Hilux in a bright orange and bronze shade, which immediately gives it a more striking road presence. At the front, the pickup gets a silver skid plate, a honeycomb-style centre grille and block-style "TOYOTA" lettering placed between sleek LED headlamps.

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Other visible details include black alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, roll bars behind the cabin and what appears to be a shark-fin antenna on the roof. Toyota has not clearly shown the rear end in the teaser, but the global version of the pickup features large "TOYOTA" lettering on the tailgate, vertically stacked LED tail-lamps and an integrated rear bumper step for easier access to the load bed.

Cabin And Features

Toyota has not yet revealed the India-spec interior, but the market version is expected to continue in Double Cab form. On the global model, the cabin carries a leather-wrapped steering wheel with block-style "TOYOTA" branding, dual 12.3-inch displays and a customisable digital driver's display with four themes.

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The infotainment system uses Toyota Smart Connect, and the India-spec Hilux is likely to get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, a surround-view camera and several storage spaces. Toyota is also expected to keep plenty of physical buttons, especially for HVAC controls and four-wheel-drive settings, which should make the pickup easier to use in everyday and off-road conditions.

Engine And Powertrain

Toyota has not confirmed the exact powertrain for India yet, but the new Hilux is expected to retain the current engine and gearbox options. The outgoing India-spec model uses a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 204hp, with either 420Nm or 500Nm of torque depending on transmission choice. The 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic options are likely to continue.

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Internationally, the next-gen Hilux also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. Toyota says the regenerative braking and stop-start functions help improve smoothness and fuel efficiency.

Price And Rivalry

The new Hilux is expected to cost more than the current model, which is priced between Rs 28.52 lakh and Rs 36.00 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. With its updated design and expected feature additions, the next-gen Toyota Hilux is shaping up to be a more premium version of Toyota's pickup truck for India.