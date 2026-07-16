New Lexus ES 350h Launched In India At Rs 66.10 Lakh; Bookings Open

Lexus has launched the new ES 350h in India, expanding the sedan's lineup with a fresh hybrid option. Priced between Rs 66.10 lakh and Rs 71.80 lakh (ex-showroom) the new model is now open for bookings and sits alongside the all-electric ES 500e in the brand's India portfolio.

Pricing And Positioning

The new ES 350h is more accessible than the ES 500e, which is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh. Even the higher luxury variant of the hybrid sedan is still Rs 18.19 lakh lower than the electric version. Compared with the previous-generation ES 350h, however, the new model is dearer by Rs 2.10 lakh.

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For Lexus buyers, the new pricing places the sedan firmly in the premium luxury segment, where it will continue to compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.

Exterior Design

The eighth-generation ES is built on the TNGA GA-K platform and follows Lexus's "Provocative Simplicity" design language. The front gets a sealed-off look instead of the signature spindle grille, along with twin L-signature daytime running lamps and blacked-out vertical elements that house the headlights.

The side profile gets a rising belt line and a Z-shaped trim detail across the doors. At the rear, the connected LED light bar and twin L-signature tail-lamps give the sedan a clean finish. The sloping roofline adds a more coupe-like character than the outgoing car.

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The hybrid and electric versions share the same design, and the new ES is larger than before, with a 170mm longer body, 55mm extra width, 130mm more height and an 80mm longer wheelbase.

Cabin And Features

Inside, Lexus calls the cabin theme "Clean Tech x Elegance." The dashboard is simple and uncluttered, with a large 14-inch touchscreen taking centre stage. There are very few physical controls, though some of the touch-sensitive panels light up when a hand approaches them.

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The cabin also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, LED-lit speaker grilles, illuminated 3D-printed door pads, a Mark Levinson sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless chargers, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, digital IRVM, ambient lighting, rear sunshades and a power-operated bootlid.

Safety Package

On the safety front, the new ES comes with 10 airbags, surround-view cameras, radar-guided cruise control, lane-change assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive high-beam assist, driver drowsiness monitoring, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and all-round parking sensors.

With bookings now underway, the Lexus ES 350h brings a more modern design and a strong-hybrid powertrain to a segment still dominated by German rivals with conventional engines.

Hybrid Powertrain

The new Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. The petrol engine makes 186 hp and 235 Nm, while the electric motor contributes 201 hp and 270 Nm on its own.

Together, the system produces a combined 244 hp. Lexus claims the sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds, which should give it enough performance for buyers looking for a calm but responsive luxury saloon.