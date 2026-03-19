2026 Lexus ES To Launch In India Tomorrow: All We Know So Far

Lexus, the Japanese luxury automaker, in the Indian market is all set to launch the next-generation ES sedan in the country. Already on sale in the international market, the car made its global debut in April 2025. Currently, in its eighth generation, the model brings significant changes over the older model and will be sold as a CKD in the country. Based on the updated version of the TNGA-K platform, the premium sedan will join models like the NX, RX, and RX, along with LM MPV in the lineup.

2026 Lexus ES: Design

The 2026 ES brings a sharper exterior design compared to its predecessor. Up front, it sports sleek Z-shaped daytime running lights that are seamlessly integrated with turn signals, while the primary headlights are cleverly concealed behind vertical gloss black trim panels. The traditional grille has been replaced with a compact air dam at the bottom of the bumper, highlighted by unique diamond-patterned inserts.

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From a side view, a striking crease runs along the body with gloss black accents and new alloy wheel designs that lend a sportier vibe. The rear is distinctive with a narrow LED light bar that features illuminated "LEXUS" lettering, complemented by L-shaped chrome-trimmed creases below for an upscale appearance.

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2026 Lexus ES: Interior, Features

Inside, the updated ES will feature a clean design, anchored by a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. Another notable aspect is the three-spoke steering wheel with the brand's emblem. Among the many features are Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), boss mode, powered front seats with a memory function, reclining rear seats, and additional amenities.

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2026 Lexus ES: Powertrain

The Lexus ES is expected to bring the hybrid powertrain to the Indian market. Out of multiple options available globally, it is likely to bring the current ES 300h hybrid. The vehicle is equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined output of approximately 215 horsepower and 221 Nm of torque. This power drives the front wheels through an e-CVT gearbox. This configuration offers impressive efficiency, achieving 22.37 km per litre, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in about 8.9 seconds.

2026 Lexus ES: Expected Price, Rivals

The Lexus ES will compete against models like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the Indian market and is expected to be priced around Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.