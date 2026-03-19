Tata Punch EV Fire: What The Indore Accident Teaches Us

An electric vehicle fire incident in Indore has claimed the lives of seven people, bringing focus on safety measures associated with EV charging. The incident near Bengali Square in Tilak Nagar is suspected to have been initiated by a short circuit at an EV charging point while most of the family was asleep.

After the vehicle caught fire, the flames engulfed a three-storey residential building, which turned fatal for the people trapped. The preliminary investigations revealed that the electric car was plugged in for overnight charging at the time of the incident. The accident got worse when more than a dozen LPG cylinders inside the house caught fire. This led to a succession of blasts.

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The Car In The Incident

Based on the pictures showing the aftermath, the electric car in the incident appears to be a Tata Punch EV. While the exact cause of the fire is still to be ascertained, reports claim it was a short circuit around the charging setup and whether the fault was in the charging setup or the wiring setup.

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It is worth mentioning that the car uses an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, which the brand claims is a safer alternative when compared to other lithium-ion alternatives. The car also gets a Battery Management System (BMS) to monitor health in real-time, preventing overcharging and overheating. It has also received a five-star rating from BNCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Programme)

EV Charging Tips To Prevent Fire

Dedicated EV Chargers: Install certified, dedicated EV charging stations by qualified electricians instead of using household sockets, which often lack the capacity and safety features to handle high-amperage EV charging. This prevents short circuits from overload wiring, as seen in the Indore case, where improper setup likely sparked the blaze.

Active Charging Monitoring: Vigilantly watch for warning signs like unusual heat, smells, smoke, or battery swelling during charging; unplug immediately and evacuate if noticed. Overnight unattended charging amplified the Indore disaster. Real-time oversight could alert owners early.

Regular Maintenance: Regularly inspect wiring, sockets, and connectors for wear, overheating, or damage. Preventive maintenance can help avoid major failures.

Avoid Flammables Nearby: Keep LPG cylinders, petrol cans, or other combustibles far from charging areas, ideally in separate, ventilated spaces, to avoid chain reactions.