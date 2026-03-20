Lexus ES 500e EV Launched In India At Rs 89.99 Lakh With 580 Km Range

Lexus has launched its eighth-generation ES sedan in the Indian market. The Japanese luxury car manufacturer has introduced the electric sedan at a starting price of Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the TNGA-K platform of the brand, the sedan is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) of the brand in the country. To be sold as a CKD in the country, the car gets hybrid powertrain versions in the international market.

Lexus ES 500e: Design

The new ES showcases a more angular exterior design when compared to its earlier model. Up front, it features sleek Z-shaped daytime running lights that are integrated seamlessly with turn signals, while the main headlights are cleverly hidden behind vertical gloss black trim. The traditional grille has been substituted with a compact air intake at the bottom of the bumper, accented by unique diamond-patterned inserts.

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From the side, a bold crease travels along the body, enhanced by gloss black accents and fresh alloy wheel designs that create a sportier feel. The rear stands out with a narrow LED light bar that includes illuminated "LEXUS" lettering, paired with L-shaped chrome-trimmed creases beneath for a more luxurious look.

Lexus ES 500e: Interior

The interior of the new ES is designed to be plush, featuring what the company calls a "Clean Tech x Elegance" design philosophy. Key elements of the cabin include lower window sills, thinner seat profiles, a larger panoramic glass roof, and proximity-sensing controls that light up upon detecting a hand. Additionally, the speaker grille in the door pads now features music-synced LED lighting, and the dashboard is equipped with large dual digital displays, including a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a larger 14-inch infotainment screen.

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Incorporating synthetic leather and suede, the interior of the new ES comes in two unique colour schemes. The company claims to have improved the thickness and quantity of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) damping materials to enhance cabin comfort, while the steering wheel now displays the word 'Lexus' instead of just the logo.

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Lexus ES 500e: Features

The feature list of the 2026 Lexus ES includes powered front seats with built-in temperature controls and memory functions, massaging rear seats, a head-up display, multi-colored ambient lighting, and a power-operated trunk lid.

In terms of safety, the vehicle includes radar-guided cruise control, lane change assistance, collision warning and mitigation systems, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive high-beam assist, and a driver drowsiness detection system. The new Lexus ES is also equipped with 10 airbags, surround-view cameras, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control, and parking sensors around the vehicle.

Lexus ES 500e: Range, Powertrain

The Lexus ES 500e comes with an electric powertrain consisting of a 74.69 kWh battery pack. It functions with a dual electric motor setup, producing 338 hp of power. Using this power, the car can catapult from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. With all of this, the electric car offers a claimed range of 580 km on a single charge. To support the EV powertrain version, the brand will launch the hybrid powertrain in India later.