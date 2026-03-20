2026 Palisade SUV Recall: Fatal Accident Could Cost Hyundai $66.8 Million

Hyundai Motor Company has issued a stop-sale order for the 2026 Palisade after a malfunction claimed the life of a two-year-old child. Additionally, the South Korean automaker has issued a recall for the three-row SUV. Expressing sympathies for the victim's family, the brand took voluntary action affecting over 68,500 vehicles in North America, along with Canada and around 132,000 vehicles globally.

The recall issued by the automaker is estimated to cost around 100 billion won (66.8 million USD) to the company, as per the Korea JoongAng Daily's report. Reports indicate that the current market consensus for Hyundai Motor's annual operating profit in 2026 is 12.9 trillion won. The estimated recall costs of approximately 100 billion won represent only 0.8 per cent of this total. Therefore, the impact on the share price is expected to be minimal.

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What Happened?

While the specific details of the incident have not been revealed, reports claim that the child was pinned by the third row of the power seat. To avoid such cases, cars have an anti-pinch feature which gets activated when it detects resistance to avoid pinning, trapping or crushing. This feature is mostly used with powered tailgates, windows, and seats.

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Hyundai's internal paperwork submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that the seat assemblies do not provide adequate anti-pinch protection during powered adjustments, which creates excessive potential for serious errors by the occupant-sensing system.

Hyundai Palisade Recall

The South Korean company announced that sales of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims have been paused due to an issue where the power seats in the second and third rows may fail to properly recognise contact with an occupant. In specific situations, the power seats might not effectively detect contact with a person or object as designed, especially during operations to power-fold the second and third rows and when utilising the one-touch tilt-and-slide feature for the second row.