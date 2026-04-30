Lexus India Rolls Out 8-Year Warranty Cover For RX, ES, And More

Lexus India has rolled out an 8-year warranty cover for all new vehicles sold in the country, effective from April 1, 2026. Under the revised policy, every new Lexus, be it a sedan, SUV, or luxury MPV, will be standard-covered for up to 8 years or 2,00,000 km, whichever comes first, without any additional premium for the buyer.

The extended programme replaces the earlier 8-year/1,60,000-km warranty that was introduced in June 2024, thereby raising the mileage threshold to accommodate higher-usage customers. The coverage applies to the entire current lineup, including models such as the ES300h sedan, LS500h luxury saloon, NX and RX SUVs, LX off-roader, and the LM MPV, ensuring uniform terms across body types. The warranty is designed to cover major vehicle components as per the manufacturer's standard terms, pending normal usage and prescribed maintenance.

The revised cover is offered at no extra cost on all new vehicles, with the warranty period starting from the date of delivery. This effectively stretches the peace-of-mind window for buyers who may retain their Lexus over several years or clock relatively high annual mileage. For current owners whose vehicles were sold before April 2026, terms remain as per the earlier 8-year/1,60,000 km plan, without any automatic retroactive upgrade.

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Commenting on the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, "At Lexus, every decision we make is rooted in delivering the best possible experience to our guests. Extending our vehicle warranty is a direct reflection of the confidence we have in every vehicle we bring to India."

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He added, "We want our guests to enjoy their Lexus with complete peace of mind, knowing that we stand firmly behind our products throughout their ownership journey. This enhancement also reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement, exceeding guests' expectations, and setting new benchmarks in the Indian luxury automotive market."