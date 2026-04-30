Mercedes-Benz CLA Receives 5-Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP Tests

Mercedes-Benz has secured a five-star safety rating for the new CLA in the latest Euro NCAP crash-test round. The four-door coupe, offered with both petrol and electric powertrains in Europe, achieved consistently high scores across all four assessment categories, including adult and child occupant protection, pedestrian safety, and advanced driver-assist systems.

Adult and Child Occupant Protection

The CLA scored 94 percent for adult occupant protection, a figure Euro NCAP notes reflects strong structural integrity and effective restraint systems. In the frontal offset test, the passenger compartment remained stable, with good protection recorded for critical body areas of both the driver and front-seat passenger, including the head, neck, thorax, and lower limbs. Child safety was rated at 89 percent, with the vehicle's automatic airbag deactivation function correctly detecting child-seat installations and switching off relevant airbags to reduce injury risk.

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Vulnerable Road-user Safety

For vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, the CLA scored 93 percent, largely due to its responsive autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system and active safety features. Euro NCAP highlighted the car's ability to detect oncoming cyclists and prevent or mitigate collisions, including a system that helps avoid incidents when an occupant opens a door into the path of a passing cyclist. The bonnet and front structure are designed to reduce impact severity in pedestrian collisions, contributing to the high score in this category.

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Technology and Segment Positioning

The CLA is equipped with Level-2 advanced driver-assist systems as standard, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and multi-collision braking, which helps reduce the risk of follow-up impacts after an initial collision.

Mercedes-Benz has also integrated an advanced eCall system that automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a serious crash, alongside submergence checks and door-opening countermeasures to aid post-crash escape.