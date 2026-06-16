Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Rain and strong winds hit Delhi on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall, bringing some respite from the heat.Squally winds were reported over Palam as the maximum wind speed reached 93 kmph in the afternoon, accompanied by pre-evening showers.
The brief spell of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm added to the moisture load.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius at the Ridge observatory -- the highest among all stations.
"There was a cyclonic circulation over Punjab, Haryana and nearby areas, which led to rain over Delhi. Moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea also helped in the development of this weather activity. Because of the moisture and the cyclonic circulation, parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi received rain," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.
He further said the activity is likely to continue for the next two days, although its intensity will reduce gradually. "Since there is still moisture in the air, temperatures are not expected to rise significantly during this period. After that, temperatures are likely to start increasing again," he said.
For today, the weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 27 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Follow the LIVE Updates of Weather Today, IMD Weather, Heatwave Alert Delhi NCR, UP, Noida, Rajasthan
Today Weather Live Updates: Western Disturbance Over Northwest India Brings Squally Winds, Rainfall
A fresh western disturbance over the Himalayas, coupled with moisture-laden monsoon winds, brought light to moderate rainfall over several parts of northwest India on Monday, while strong winds blew over vast stretches of Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, triggering dust storms.
Squally winds blew over parts of the capital as light to moderate rainfall brought some respite from the heat.
The maximum wind speed was logged at 93 kmph in the afternoon, while a brief spell of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm added to the moisture load. Palam recorded 9.0 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm -- the highest in the region.
IMD Delhi forecast Live: Rain, Thunderstorms To Persist In Rajasthan
Thunderstorm and rainfall are likely in parts of Rajasthan this week under the influence of a western disturbance, the weather officer said on Monday.
According to the MeT, parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions are expected to witness rainfall over the next few days, accompanied by strong winds at 60 to 70 kmph.
During the 24 hours till Monday morning, several places in the state experienced thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall. Khanpur in Jhalawar district recorded the highest rainfall at 51 mm.
Delhi weather today Live: Light Rain Brings Pleasant Start To Week For Delhi-NCR Residents
Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to a refreshing Monday morning as light rain showers swept through several parts of the region, including areas around the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The rainfall brought temporary relief from the humid conditions that had prevailed over the past few days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rainfall activity is likely during the day, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected in the afternoon and evening. The weather department has forecast very light to light rain accompanied by strong surface winds, which could provide further respite from the summer heat.