Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Rain and strong winds hit Delhi on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall, bringing some respite from the heat.Squally winds were reported over Palam as the maximum wind speed reached 93 kmph in the afternoon, accompanied by pre-evening showers.

The brief spell of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm added to the moisture load.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius at the Ridge observatory -- the highest among all stations.

"There was a cyclonic circulation over Punjab, Haryana and nearby areas, which led to rain over Delhi. Moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea also helped in the development of this weather activity. Because of the moisture and the cyclonic circulation, parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi received rain," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.

He further said the activity is likely to continue for the next two days, although its intensity will reduce gradually. "Since there is still moisture in the air, temperatures are not expected to rise significantly during this period. After that, temperatures are likely to start increasing again," he said.

For today, the weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 27 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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