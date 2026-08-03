Opinion | Bankipur Is Prashant Kishor's Stinging Comeback. But It Is Also The End Of His 'Excuse'

Elections are frequently misread through the arithmetic of their size. A Lok Sabha verdict is automatically considered historic, while a by-election is dismissed as a local disturbance. But politics does not always move in proportion to the number of voters involved. Sometimes, one constituency supplies the metaphor for an entire political moment. Bankipur, Bihar, may be such a constituency.

Prashant Kishor's victory in Bankipur on Monday by more than 19,000 votes (at the time of writing) will not alter the numerical balance in the Bihar assembly. Nor should one assembly by-election be inflated into a national referendum on Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or the future of the Opposition.

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Clubbed with the verdict in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, the bypoll outcomes in the Hindi belt have dealt a blow to the BJP, and, more specifically, to the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-Nitin Nabin trio. Datia's eastern boundary opens at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, taking Monday's verdict to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. These are early but disturbing signs for the world's biggest political party. The BJP can not blame the Datia loss on infighting or on rebel Narottam Mishra, as the Congress was equally challenged by internal dissent and disquiet, forcing them to suspend former Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti.

Much of the Bankipur verdict lies in changing Kishor's political identity. Until now, he was the man behind victories, defeats, slogans, caste calculations, candidate selection, and campaign choreography. He could explain why others won. He had not demonstrated that voters would choose him.

That distinction matters. Indian politics has no shortage of advisors who believe that proximity to power amounts to possession of it. Kishor has now crossed the invisible but decisive line separating the election manager from the elected politician. Bankipur has not merely given him a seat, but a standing.

The Fortress Falls Loudly

The enormity of the result becomes clearer when placed against Bankipur's electoral history. The BJP has held this urban Patna territory continuously since 1995, when much of it formed the Patna West constituency. Nitin Nabin retained Bankipur for a fifth consecutive term in the 2025 Bihar election. He polled 98,299 votes, defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rekha Kumari by 51,936 votes. Jan Suraaj's Vandana Kumari finished a distant third with only 7,717 votes.

The pattern was scarcely less emphatic in earlier elections. In 2020, Nabin secured 83,068 votes, or roughly 59% of the valid vote, defeating Congress candidate Luv Sinha by 39,036 votes. In 2015, he polled 86,759 votes and defeated Kumar Ashish of the Congress by 39,767. These were not victories obtained through a fortunate division of the Opposition votes. They reflected a settled relationship between the BJP and Bankipur's urban, middle-class, and traditionally BJP-inclined electorate.

Kishor has overturned that relationship within nine months of Jan Suraaj's humiliation in the Bihar Assembly election. His party contested 238 constituencies in 2025, failed to win a single seat, and secured only 3.44% of the statewide vote. In 68 constituencies, it polled fewer votes than NOTA. Kishor responded by accepting complete responsibility for the failure.

That confession sounded admirable but also carried the air of a political obituary. Jan Suraaj appeared destined to become another well-funded reformist experiment that had discovered, somewhat late, that Bihar's politics cannot be reorganised through PowerPoint, padyatras, and good intentions alone. Bankipur changes that conversation overnight.

There are, of course, caveats to be considered. The by-election recorded a turnout of 34.3%, compared with 41.45% in the 2025 assembly election. Low-turnout contests reward intensity, organisation, and candidate-specific enthusiasm. The BJP was also defending the seat without Nitin Nabin, whose personal network had become intertwined with the party machinery. Its eventual candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, entered the field after an abrupt candidate change and lacked both Nabin's recognition and Kishor's national profile.

Consultant To Candidate

Kishor's professional achievement has always rested on an unusual ability to identify the psychological centre of an election.

He understood that Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign had to become larger than the BJP. He helped Nitish Kumar transform an apparently difficult Bihar contest in 2015 into a battle over regional pride. He later worked with leaders as ideologically varied as Amarinder Singh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and MK Stalin. The common element was not ideology but clarity: find the most powerful public anxiety, give it language, and build an organisational machine around its repetition.

But advising a leader is safer than becoming one. Bankipur is, therefore, Kishor's vindication, but also the end of his excuse. Until now, Jan Suraaj's failures could be attributed to weak candidates, insufficient resources, Bihar's entrenched caste loyalties, or the difficulty of converting a movement into a party. Kishor himself has now won from a constituency that his party lost spectacularly in 2025. Future Jan Suraaj candidates may ask why the founder's intelligence, attention, and organisational resources cannot be replicated elsewhere.

Can Kishor Give Youth Anger An Address

Bankipur's demographic composition lends the result a significance beyond Bihar. Roughly one-third of its estimated 3.79 lakh voters are between 18 and 29. It is an urban constituency comprising students, coaching-centre aspirants, first-job seekers, lower-middle-class families, and young professionals, who live close to institutions of government but often feel excluded from their benefits.

Their discontent is no longer anecdotal. India's official youth unemployment rate stood at 9.9% last year, more than three times the overall unemployment rate of 3.1%. Behind these sterile percentages lies a combustible world of examination leaks, repeatedly postponed recruitment, shrinking government employment, expensive coaching, insecure private work, and families exhausting their savings on a child's competitive-examination preparation. Over the past month, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests have given this frustration a memorable, irreverent, and politically consequential identity.

Kishor is unusually well-placed to understand this constituency of anger. He speaks the language of efficiency rather than ideology. He offers "better governance" rather than another grand civilisational conflict. His critique of Bihar concentrates on education, jobs, migration, and state capacity. These are precisely the issues around which young voters can be mobilised without first sorting themselves into Hindu, Muslim, Yadav, Kurmi, Dalit, or upper- or middle-caste compartments.

Kishor must now find a way to give political expression to youth anxieties without pretending to own them. His advantage is that he understands how networks are built. His disadvantage is that young Indians increasingly recognise when they are being treated as electoral data. They may applaud the strategist who gives their anger an effective slogan, while distrusting the politician who believes the slogan has made them his followers.

A Crack In Bihar's Old Binary

The Bankipur result is almost as damaging for the RJD as it is embarrassing for the BJP.

For years, Bihar's political argument has been trapped within a familiar binary. Voters dissatisfied with the NDA were expected to return to the RJD-led formation; voters apprehensive about the RJD were expected to remain with the NDA. Nitish Kumar's repeated changes of alliance altered the composition of the camps but not the architecture of the contest.

This outcome suggests that Kishor may not simply be cutting into one alliance. He may be offering urban and younger voters a route out of the NDA-RJD choice. That would explain why his victory will alarm Tejashwi Yadav and RJD as much as it will trouble the BJP. For the Congress, it offers a choice and option to move away from the whimsical Lalu Yadav clan and team up with Prashant Kishor.

For the BJP, the warning is sharper because Bankipur resembles the kind of constituency it considers structurally secure: urban, aspirational, middle-class, organisation-heavy, and accustomed to voting for the lotus. The party's welfare architecture and PM Modi's continuing popularity remain formidable. But neither automatically answers the resentment of an educated young voter who has completed degrees, paid coaching fees, sat for repeated examinations, and still finds the ladder to secure employment withdrawn.

For the Opposition, however, Bankipur does not provide an instant national leader. Kishor's ideological flexibility helped make him a successful strategist, but it remains a political vulnerability. Voters know whom he opposes in Bihar. They do not always know what he would do when national questions force choices that cannot be reduced to administrative competence.

Kishor should also use this opportunity to build a party that is more than an extension of his intelligence. Political organisations require second-rung leaders, internal arbitration, local loyalties, and the capacity to survive the founder's absence. Jan Suraaj cannot become a serious Bihar force if every candidate requires Kishor's personal presence to become competitive.

Bankipur has proved that a strategist can win an election. It has not proven that the strategist can create hundreds of politicians. That is the distinction on which his future rests. This result gives India's angry young voters a possible translator, Bihar a potential third pole, and the BJP a warning from one of its safest urban addresses. But one seat is not a wave, just as one successful campaign is not an organisation.

Prashant Kishor has spent much of his career teaching politicians how to recognise a political moment. Bankipur is his. What he builds with it will determine whether it becomes a chapter or merely a headline.

(Rasheed Kidwai is an author, columnist, and conversation curator)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author