CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 for improvement exams held between May 15 and May 21. Results will go live on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students need their roll number and other login details to download the scorecard. n the official notification dated June 25, 2025, the board had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. However, the board is yet to confirm the result announcement date.

Around 6.8 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was held between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Earlier, CBSE announced the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. According to official statistics, 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared for it. A total of 23,16,008 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent.

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