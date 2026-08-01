Employee Blackmailed For Cheating In College History Paper 10 Years Ago: 'I Am Scared'

A working professional has sought the internet's help after being blackmailed by a writing service they used to cheat in a college history paper 10 years ago. The user, employed at a company with over 100,000 workers, revealed on social media that the agency was threatening to expose this academic dishonesty directly to their vice president (VP) of human resources (HR). The employee said they feared a potential termination if the scammers followed up on their blackmail.

The employee explained that they had been blackmailed once previously but managed to keep a lid on things by paying approximately $1,000-$2,000.

"10 years later, they now have somehow found out my work email address and emailed me there again and sent a vague email to our HR VP and another email to my old college's provost," the employee said.

"My company is very large (100k+ employees) so there is a good chance my HR VP will just ignore the initial email. I also think that if the blackmailer does follow up on his threats then he loses some of his leverage."

Admitting that they did wrong, the employee said they were unsure of what to do at this stage. They questioned if coming out clean was the best strategy.

"I am unsure what to do at this point. Do I come clean and admit that I paid for a paper in college and deal with the university directly? Do I reach out to my HR VP as well? Do I ignore it, do I pay the blackmail over and over again? I am really scared," they said.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the individual to relax and simply avoid the scammer attempting to blackmail them.

"Your job doesn't care about a history paper in college," said one user, while another added: "You shouldn't have paid them, What did you think was going to happen? That said, just don't respond. Nothing will happen."

A third commented: "Considering this is blackmail for something over a decade ago, I'd ignore it. If someone asks, feign ignorance. You have no idea who this person is or what they're on about."

A fourth said: "You do nothing. You already have your degree, an academic violation has nothing to do with your current job. Your college is also not going to go to the work of rescinding your certification and proving fault years after you've already graduated. Even if your current job had a morality clause they would have to prove without a doubt that you not only bought the paper from them."