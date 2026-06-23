US Teacher Who Sexually Abused Students Later Blackmailed Over OnlyFans Account For Better Grades

A high school teacher in the US state of Georgia, accused of having sex with a minor student twice, was allegedly blackmailed by students who discovered her OnlyFans account to get a better grade. Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old biology teacher at Alexander High School and operations manager for the school's football team, was arrested twice in May over allegations of improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent.

According to new arrest warrants, Nichols allegedly had sex with a second student on May 3 and also sent inappropriate images and videos to multiple other victims. This new warrant details expand upon earlier warrants, which charged her with twice having sex with a student, first in a schoolroom closet on April 23, and later inside a vehicle on May 2, according to a report in Cleveland 19 News.

As per the police, Nichols sent several inappropriate messages, including a video of her having sex with a student. As the footage started circulating among the students, some of them allegedly tried to use it as an opportunity to blackmail Nichols for better grades. The students threatened that they would leak videos from Nichols' OnlyFans account.

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The investigation has generated at least 27 separate search warrants. Court records filed after Nichols' arrest show she is now seeking a modification of her bond conditions. Under her current bond, Nichols is prohibited from having contact with any minors except for her daughter.

In a motion filed earlier this month, Nichols' attorney asked a judge to modify those conditions to allow contact with her 17-year-old brother. The motion states Nichols has complied with all bond conditions since her release and has not violated the court's order.

She is currently being charged with one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of child molestation, four counts of improper sexual contact by an employee and four counts of grooming of a minor. Further investigation is underway.