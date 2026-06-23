'I'm Not A Stalker': Bumble Date Tracks Down Man After 20 Missed Calls, Leaves Creepy Letter At Door

What started as an innocuous Bumble date quickly turned into a stalking nightmare for a 28-year-old man. After a single date with a 30-year-old woman named Ruth, the man found himself bombarded with aggressive phone calls after saying 'no' to her advances. The situation escalated when Ruth tracked down his home address and left a creepy note on his doorstep. In a social media post titled, "Date showed up at my house unannounced and left a note," the man shared the 'crazy' experience, detailing that they talked about their interests before Ruth proposed grabbing a coffee and a workout, to which he agreed and picked her up.

"We went to my gym, had a fun workout, and I dropped her off. I mentioned to her I saw on her account her name was different, which she mentioned she doesn't speak English well and its her middle name. I also noticed she had a kid (photos) on the back of her phone; she mentioned it was her son. She explained she was married for 8 years and recently split," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The woman attempted to change the conversation and proposed a Cuban restaurant as the venue for the next date to dance and drink. The man, however, hesitated and dropped her off before venturing home.

"When I got home, I sent her a text saying it was nice seeing her; however, I don't feel a connection and ended things. She acknowledged but then kept texting, asking why, which I stated that I don't feel a connection and wished her well," the man said.

"She kept texting and calling me, so I told her to stop, which by 11pm that night I received 10 phone calls. I blocked her number and the next day (Friday) I got about 20 missed calls from different numbers, and it was her leaving voicemails demanding for me to call her. I blocked them all."

The next morning, Ruth seemingly managed to find the man's home and stood in the driveway before being shooed away by his mother.

"She managed to find my address and was asking to talk to me, so my Mom told her I wasn't home, so she wrote me a letter and threw it on the front steps and left. She waited a little then drove off, but im freaked out now," the man said.

"I contemplated calling the police, or getting a restraining order but any advice or similar experiences? I never had something this crazy happen before."

Here's what the letter reads:

This is Ruth

I don't know if you ever will read this, but at least I tried to do. I'm not walking out with me not trying. I did my best to reach you, even asking my friends to get your info.

I'm not a stalker. I'll not come back here, don't worries

I only needed 3 thing: 1) Explanation, 2) Clear all confusion, 3) a be comfy with myself

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Report Her'

As the post went viral, social media users advised the man to report the woman to Bumble as well as authirities for his own safety and well-being.

"This is a lot, you may want to report her on Bumble if you're still able to see her profile," said one user, while another added: "Only stalkers ever need to clarify they aren't a stalker."

A third commented: "I would report her to Bumble after you make a police report for the stalking. Evidence will help substantiate your claims of stalking. Once you have your police report, contact your county prosecutor to inquire about a Civil Restraining/Stalking Order. Good luck, cheers."

A fourth said: "Wow! It amazes me how attached someone can get after one date. I'd she does continue, consider that protective order. Not cool to show up to your house when she obviously knew you blocked her."