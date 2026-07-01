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Woman Goes On Date In Bengaluru, Years Later Finds Intimate Videos Online

The woman alleges that after the first date, the man gradually cut off all communication and blocked her on social media.

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Woman Goes On Date In Bengaluru, Years Later Finds Intimate Videos Online
The woman, a resident of Bengaluru, matched with a man on dating app Bumble in November 2022.
  • A Bengaluru woman dated a man from Bumble in November 2022
  • After their meeting, the man blocked her on social media and ceased all communication
  • Nearly four years later, she found intimate videos of them uploaded online without consent
What are the criminal penalties for sharing non-consensual intimate videos?
Bengaluru:

She went on a Bumble date in 2022. The two had a good time together. The man, however, cut off all connections and blocked her from every social media platform soon after the date. Now, after almost four years later, she has found videos of her intimate moments with the date on the internet.

This is the story of a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Bengaluru, who matched with a man on dating app Bumble in November 2022. The two chatted on the app before exchanging social media profiles and adding each other on Instagram. The woman verified the man's Bumble profile with his Instagram, ensuring he is not impersonating to be someone else.

The two decided to meet at the man's apartment. The man offered her a drink before they became intimate.

The woman alleges that after the meeting, the man gradually cut off all communication and blocked her on social media, leaving her with no way to contact him.

Years later, the woman has found videos of their private moments uploaded on Reddit and another adult-content website without her knowledge or consent.

On June 19, she approached the police, alleging that the intimate videos had been circulated illegally and seeking action against the accused.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused and determine how the videos were recorded and uploaded. Meanwhile, all videos have been taken down.

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