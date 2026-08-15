Anthropic CEO's Wife Asked Epstein To Invest In Her "Luxury Porn" Company

Cami Clark, the wife and key adviser of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, attempted to secure investments from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for what she called a "revolutionary porn company" that catered to women, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal and emails in the Epstein files.

Clark was introduced to Epstein in March 2011 by literary agent John Brockman. Epstein was already convicted in 2008 as a sex offender and of soliciting prostitution.

Brockman suggested that they connect for dinner. The emails in the Epstein files showed Brockman telling Epstein that he "should connect for dinner" with Clark and her business partner Michell Capocefalo.

"A Little NSFW"

"We would love to have dinner with you this evening," Cami then replied to the email that introduced her. The next day, she sent an email with the company's funding requirements and said, "It was FANTASTIC meeting you last night!"

A few days later she sent the script and treatment of the first few films of her company and said that he "might enjoy" the content with "the ladies".

"In an email, she wrote, "Jeffrey! We thought you and the ladies might enjoy the script/treatment for our first 4 films, American Girl in Paris. A little nsfw... C"

A year later in March, she asked Epstein if he would be interested in investing in her and a colleague's businesses. However, there is no indication that the funding was ever provided. In fact, in another separate email, Epstein had responded, "Can't do TV sex."

In July 2012, she had also invited Epstein to a house-warming party, but emails do not indicate that the two met again in person.

Who Is Cami Clark?

Clark has been described as a "sounding board and strategic adviser" for Amodei and his company, and the report raises questions about her influence over both of them.

Although she does not officially work for the company, she operates as an influential shadow adviser for them and is also spotted sitting in the front row when her husband talks at big events, such as Davos. She also chats with investors at important gatherings such as the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley.

Even at his recent visit to India, at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this year, which allowed each executive to bring along an additional person, Amodei brought his wife. Most of the executives brought colleagues with them.

Clark was born in Nevada, United States, in 1979. After dating the former Google chief Eric Schmidt for three years in 2014, she married Amodei in 2022.

When Amodei joined OpenAI in 2016, Clark served as his strategic adviser and introduced him to Schmidt. This led to a pivotal meeting in 2018 when she introduced Amodei to Schmidt, who later visited their San Francisco apartment. During the visit, Schmidt was impressed by their ideas on artificial intelligence.

When Dario Amodei, his sister Daniela, and several colleagues left OpenAI to found Anthropic in late 2020, Schmidt became a key early backer. He participated in their massive $124 million Series A funding round announced in May 2021.