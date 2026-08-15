Why This Indian Founder Left America For Europe: 'I Fell In Love'

An Indian entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after revealing why he decided to leave America and move to Europe. In an Instagram video titled, 'Why did I move to Europe?' the founder detailed that the decision was motivated by his desire to become a 'global citizen and live in different parts of the world. He added that the relocation was not related to money or business.

In the video, Nand Javia explained that his first taste of Europe came in 2022, when he travelled to Spain as part of a student exchange programme.

"People ask me,"Why did I move to Europe?" Well, in 2022, when I first came to Spain for the first time ever, I came for a student exchange program to Spain, and I absolutely fell in love with Europe," Javia said.

"Before that, since I had never been here, I did not know what Europe was about, or how it was different than America," he said, adding: "When I had the opportunity, I was like, hey, I'm gonna take this, I'm going to move to Prague."

Javia said most people tend to limit themselves to the first country abroad where they pursue their higher education. However, after stepping out, you can realise that there is a different world with new experiences to savour.

"You see that no there are actually more countries and they're all very different. And then if you have the possibility, if you have the ability, you can also switch to other countries," he said.

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Despite Europe changing his worldview instantly, Javuia said it was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. He had been planning to move to Europe for a few years.

"It was a long plan, so it was not like an immediate decision but pretty much like four or five years ago, I actually decided that I wanted to move to Europe at some point," said Javia.

Javia said he was at his stage in life where his company was growing and that he could relocate to Europe and comfortably manage the operations.

"Also, the thing is that my primary goal in life is to become a global citizen and have experiences from around the world," said Javia, adding: "It's not to become a millionaire. America is the place to become a millionaire. Europe is not the place to become a millionaire," he said, adding that accepting this trade-off took time.