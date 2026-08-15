Man Stops On Bridge For Selfie With Infant Daughter, Throws Her Into Yamuna

A man in Agra allegedly threw his one-year-old daughter into the Yamuna River from a bridge on Wednesday, telling his wife he wanted to take a selfie with the child moments before the act. He then allegedly tried to push his wife into the river as well. Divers are now searching for the infant.

The incident took place at the Akbara Yamuna Bridge, under the jurisdiction of the Sikandra police station in Agra. The couple, identified as Rinku and his wife Lakshmi, had set out from home on a motorcycle with their daughter to visit Agra city. An argument reportedly broke out between them on the way.

According to Lakshmi, Rinku stopped the motorcycle on the bridge, saying he wanted to take a selfie with their daughter. He walked to the railing, clicked a photograph with the child and then threw her into the river.

When Lakshmi rushed towards him, Rinku allegedly tried to push her off the bridge as well. Her screams drew a crowd of passersby. When she told them what her husband had done, the crowd seized Rinku and beat him severely before handing him over to the police. A video of the assault is circulating on social media.

Following a complaint, PAC divers have launched a search operation in the Yamuna to locate the child. The infant had not been found at the time of reporting.

A case has been registered at the Sikandra police station, and an investigation is under way. Further details are awaited from the authorities.

With inputs from Laxmi Kant Sharma