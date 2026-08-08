10 Bullets In Pocket, UP Girl Visits Jail To Meet Lover. Then This Happens

At least 10 live bullet cartridges were found with a minor girl who had reached a jail in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda to meet her lover on Thursday. A fake Aadhaar card and cash were also seized from the school student. She has been handed over to the police.

The girl and another man had reached the divisional jail in Gonda to meet an inmate, Harshu Kashyap, said Jailer Aftab Alam Ansari in a statement.

A fake identity claim, however, alerted the guards during the mandatory security check at the main gate. The girl had given a name different from the one on her Aadhaar card, the official said.

When frisked, officials found 10 live cartridges in her pocket, he added. The jail outpost in-charge was then summoned, and the two individuals were handed over to him along with the seized items.

During questioning, the girl revealed her real identity and claimed that the bullets were from a licensed pistol of her father. She said that her father has a short temper and could have taken a drastic step upon learning that she came to visit her jailed lover. That's why she had removed the bullet cartridges and brought those along with her, she tried to reason.

An FIR has been registered, and further inquiry is underway, the jailer said.

Inputs by Anurag Kumar Singh