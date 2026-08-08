Dating Apps, Intimate Photos: How UP Woman Duped Men Of Rs 6 Crore

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has been accused of befriending men through Tinder and social media before allegedly using intimate photographs and videos to blackmail them and demand large sums of money.

A complaint filed by a High Court lawyer has brought attention to an alleged extortion network in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in which a woman is accused of befriending men through the dating app Tinder before allegedly threatening them with criminal cases and demanding money.

The woman, identified as Pallavi Singh Rajput, is alleged to have targeted men through dating apps and social media. According to the complaint and claims made by alleged victims, conversations began as friendships then later developed into closer relationships before the men were photographed or filmed during meetings.

Those photographs and videos were then allegedly used to blackmail them. The complainant alleges that more than Rs 6 crore was extorted from victims.

The allegations include threats to implicate men in serious criminal cases, including rape and attempted murder, if they refused to pay. The claims have not been independently established and are now subject to police investigation.

One of the most serious claims made by the complainant is that five people have been jailed following complaints filed by the woman. The victim's side says that those cases, along with the threat of further litigation and public embarrassment, were used to pressure people into paying money.

Photographs said to be connected with the case have also circulated on social media. One image appears to show large bundles of currency notes arranged on a bed. Another photograph shows a woman holding what appears to be a weapon.

But their origin, date and context have not been independently established.

According to another complaint, the woman operated or used social-media accounts under different names to establish contact with new people. One of the names mentioned is "Sweety Tiwari".

Pallavi Singh Rajput was allegedly assisted by two other women and two men. Further investigation into the case is underway.