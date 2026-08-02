UP Woman, Husband Strangle Lover Using Saree, Bury Body In The House

For days, a foul smell lingered inside a house in Raebareli before anyone realised why. When villagers finally raised the alarm, police dug up the floor. They found a body buried beneath it, uncovering a case that allegedly involved a woman and her husband killing her lover

Rita had married Ram Prakash, who is from the area under Bhadokhar police station, back in 2016, and the couple have two sons together. After a falling out with her husband in 2020, Rita moved back to her maternal home.

During this period, she grew close to Amit Raidas. Following the deaths of her brothers, Rita was left alone in the house, and Amit eventually moved in with her. The two had a three-year-old daughter together.

Police say that more recently, Rita had begun reconciling with her husband, Ram Prakash, who had started visiting her at the house again.

On the night of 29 July, Amit Raidas was at the house with Rita when her husband, Ram Prakash, arrived. An argument broke out between the two men.

According to the police, Ram Prakash and Rita then conspired to strangle Amit using her saree. After the killing, the body was buried inside the house.

Some time later, a foul odour began emanating from the body, prompting suspicion among the villagers. Overwhelmed by fear, Rita reportedly confessed to the village head, who then alerted the police.

Officers arrived at the scene, dug up the floor inside the house, and recovered the body.

Police have taken Rita into custody, while a search is underway for her husband, Ram Prakash. Officers are continuing to investigate other aspects of the case to establish the exact motive behind the killing.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Ranjeet Raidas.

Village head Akhilesh Yadav of Belhani village, Dalmau, said the incident has left the local community in shock.

The police say their investigation is ongoing.

With inputs from Faiz Abbas