Man, 63, Shoots Wife Dead, Then Tries To Kill Self In UP's Shahjahanpur

A 63-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly shot his wife dead with a country-made firearm following a domestic dispute here and later attempted suicide by shooting himself, police said.

The incident took place in Maholiya Veeran village under the Khutar police station area on Tuesday evening, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavare said Harpal (63) argued with his wife, Laxmi (60), which escalated.

"During the altercation, Harpal allegedly opened fire on his wife with a country-made pistol, killing her on the spot. He later shot himself in an apparent suicide attempt and sustained serious injuries," Bhavare said.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Harpal to the Government Medical College for treatment, the officer said.

Laxmi's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, Bhavare added.

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