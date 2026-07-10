Man sentenced to death for killing 1.5-year-old nephew in UP's Firozabad

A court in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a man to death for killing his one-and-a-half-year-old nephew by repeatedly slamming him against the ground, a government lawyer said on Friday.

According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Upadhyay, the court convicted Viraj on Thursday and announced the sentence on Friday.

Providing details of the case, Upadhyay said that on May 30, Viraj visited his sister-in-law Rati, a resident of Bamai (under the Araon police station area) who had come to meet her relatives in Shikohabad.

Viraj allegedly had proposed to marry her, which she rejected. Consequently, he killed his nephew Aarav by repeatedly slamming him against the ground.

He also carried the child's body on his shoulder. When locals spotted him, Viraj abandoned the body and fled.

Acting swiftly, the police filed the charge sheet and ensured the testimonies of all witnesses were recorded in just six days.

Thirteen witnesses appeared on behalf of the prosecution, while the defence presented only one witness.

District and Session Judge, Firozabad, Dr Babbu Sarang heard the case on a priority basis and brought it to a conclusion, sentencing the accused Jitendra Pathak alias Viraj to death.

Viraj had told the police that he wanted to marry his brother's wife, and the son was an obstacle to this.

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