Man Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Home Guard On Duty In UP

A fast-track court here on Thursday convicted a man of murdering a home guard on duty and awarded him the death sentence, holding that the case fell in the "rarest of rare" category.

Fast Track Court Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar convicted Deepak under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to death.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict.

The judge observed that the murder was committed in circumstances warranting the maximum punishment. However, the death sentence will be subject to confirmation by the Allahabad High Court, as mandated under law.

Government Counsel Kuldeep Kumar told PTI that the incident took place on June 4, 2020, near the Budhana Model locality under the Kotwali police station area in Muzaffarnagar district.

He said home guard Ratiram, who was on duty, intervened to rescue the accused's mother after Deepak allegedly assaulted her.

Enraged, the accused stabbed Ratiram, inflicting fatal injuries.

Ratiram was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police registered a case of murder against Deepak and arrested him. After the trial, the court found him guilty and pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

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