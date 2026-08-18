Rhea Chakraborty Reveals How Her Family Rebuilt Their Lives After Years Of Struggle

Rhea Chakraborty has revealed how the events after Sushant Singh Rajput's death affected her entire family. The Bollywood actress was dating the actor when he died. She faced serious allegations and intense media attention in connection with the case.

In a recent conversation with Farah Khan, Rhea said she stopped getting film offers, while Showik struggled to find a job. Even her father, who was offered a senior medical job, faced problems after people learned that he was Rhea's father.

The family then decided to build something of their own instead of depending on others. Rhea and Showik later started their clothing brand and podcast, Chapter 2.

In Farah Khan's latest YouTube vlog, she explained, “I started Chapter 2 with Showik because he got 97 in CAT. All that happened to us in 2020. The same year he got 97, he got arrested along with me, so three months of his first trimester passed. We had paid the fees and all. He had got into IIM. Then he left. So he lost the trimester then all this happened. We came out and then there was no work.”

“We used to be sitting at home. We were cancelled in a way, like from the society and I was not getting films. Showik wasn't even getting jobs, no corporation was willing to take him. In fact, even my father got a very big job as a medical superintendent in one of the very big hospitals in town, then they found out the surname and they said, ‘Sir, I am sorry, you are Rhea Chakraborty's father.' At this time, we were like, ‘We don't want to depend on others, we will make something ourselves. Let's sell something.' We want to make something and start a brand.”

Rhea recounted that she was wearing a T-shirt on the day she was arrested, which had a message ‘Roses are Red, Violence are Blue, Let's Smash The Patriarchy, Me and You.' She said an NGO had sent that to her and she unknowingly wore it that day.

Months later, she learned that pictures of her T-shirt had gone viral. Rhea felt that the message on the T-shirt expressed what she was unable to say at that time.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in 2025. According to reports, the agency found no evidence to support the allegations made against Rhea and her family.

The actress has slowly returned to the industry. She made her comeback as a judge on MTV Roadies and is now part of The Traitors Season 2 hosted by Karan Johar.