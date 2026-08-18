'R Madhavan Made Me Feel Safe': Dia Mirza On Her Bollywood Debut At 19 In <i>Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein</i>

Dia Mirza may have made her acting debut opposite R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, but over the course of more than two decades in the film industry, she has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. From veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan to stars like Salman Khan and long-time colleague Jimmy Sheirgill, Dia has worked with actors from different generations and backgrounds.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actress shed light on some of her most memorable co-stars. Looking back on her experiences, Dia spoke warmly about the qualities she admires in each of them, highlighting their professionalism, generosity, and personal impact on her life and career.

While discussing the actors she has collaborated with over the years, Dia was asked to describe them in a few words.

Speaking first about Jimmy Sheirgill, Dia said that one of the most remarkable things about him is his ability to continuously evolve as an actor. "Over the last 20 years, we've done interesting work together. I think the most remarkable thing about him is that he is ever-evolving. It's beautiful to watch an actor grow, learn and evolve."

She added that Jimmy possesses a rare depth as a performer and is captivating to watch on screen. "He runs deep and is absolutely fantastic, not just to work with, but to watch on screen. It's extraordinary."

Dia also praised his personality off-screen, describing him as intelligent, disciplined and understated. "He has this quiet quality about him. He doesn't impose his intelligence on anybody around him, and he is extremely disciplined."

When the conversation turned to R Madhavan, her co-star from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Dia recalled the comfort and support she felt while filming her first movie. Dia was just 19 when the film was released. "He's a total gentleman. I remember feeling so safe working with him. I was so young, and it was my first film."

Despite not having worked together again after the cult romantic drama, Dia said Madhavan continues to hold a special place in her heart. "He felt like somebody I could just be myself with. I feel exactly the same way about him even today."

Reflecting on the enduring popularity of their debut film together, she added, "There will always be a place he has in my heart as someone I shared screen time with in a first film that is so deeply loved. He will always be very, very special to me."

Dia also shared her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting the legendary actor's discipline and work ethic. "The first time we worked together, what I admired most about him was his discipline. He's so hard-working." According to Dia, Bachchan's unwavering commitment to his craft is an example every actor should follow. "He never has taken a word, a page or a moment for granted. I think that is an extraordinary quality for an actor to have."

She continued, "It's something we should all imbibe. Never stop being grateful for the opportunities you receive in life and never take them for granted. Always show up prepared. Always respect time."

Asked about Salman Khan, Dia spoke fondly about the memories she shares with the superstar and described him as one of the most generous people she has worked with. "I have the most special memories of working with him."

Recalling his behaviour on set, the actress said she was particularly impressed by the way he looked after everyone around him. "I remember how much he cared for the entire crew and how involved he was with all of us." Summing up her thoughts on Salman, Dia said, "I feel like Salman is the most generous person I've ever worked with."

On the work front, Dia was recently seen in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar.



Also Read: "Was Not Even 18": Dia Mirza Tells NDTV How Operation Safed Sagar Took Her Back To 1999