Dia Mirza, 44, Reveals Secret Behind Her Glowing Skin: Fruits, 8-Hours Sleep, Meditation

Dia Mirza effortlessly flaunts her flawless skin, often leaving fans wondering about the secret behind her natural glow. While many celebrities rely on elaborate skincare routines and expensive treatments, Dia's approach is refreshingly simple. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, the Operation Safed Sagar actor opened up about the habits that help her maintain healthy skin. From staying hydrated and eating nutritious foods to prioritising sleep, exercise, and meditation, Dia revealed that consistency and discipline are at the heart of her wellness routine.

Hydration Is Her Biggest Beauty Secret

Dia believes that good skin starts from within and says staying hydrated is one of the most important parts of her routine. "I literally hydrate and follow a disciplined lifestyle."

The actor explained that there is no secret formula behind her glowing skin. Instead, she focuses on maintaining healthy daily habits that support her overall wellbeing.

A Nutrient-Rich Diet Comes First

Dia shared that she follows a balanced diet packed with nutritious foods and prioritises healthy eating every day. "I'm as simple as it gets. I'm very disciplined about eating nutritious food, ensuring that I have a very healthy intake of vegetables, fruits, and hydration."

She also avoids foods that may negatively affect her health. "I avoid deeply fried foods."

According to the actor, nourishing the body with wholesome foods forms the foundation of both good health and good skin.

Exercise, Meditation, And Sleep Are Non-Negotiable

Beyond diet, Dia emphasised the importance of maintaining a structured daily routine. She revealed that regular exercise, meditation and sufficient sleep play a crucial role in keeping her mind and body in balance.

"I exercise regularly. I meditate regularly. I make sure I get eight hours of sleep every night."

The actor added that three aspects of life deserve particular attention. "I feel like just being able to have basic discipline in three aspects of your life, which is your nutrition, your sleep and your mental health." For Dia, overall wellness is closely linked to skin health, and she believes that taking care of the body internally is reflected externally.

Dia avoids foods that may negatively affect her health. "I avoid deeply fried foods."

A Simple Approach To Skincare

While many celebrities follow extensive skincare routines, Dia says she prefers keeping things basic. However, she never compromises on one essential habit. "Make sure you're disciplined about removing your makeup."

The actor stressed that proper cleansing is a non-negotiable step in her routine and an important part of maintaining healthy skin.

Caring For Sensitive Skin

Dia also revealed that she has atopic, or hypersensitive, skin, which means she has to be particularly careful about the products she uses. "I have atopic skin, hypersensitive skin. So, I'm extremely careful about what products I use on my face."

Because of this, she opts for gentle formulations and avoids potentially irritating ingredients. "I make sure they're natural and don't have chemicals, sulphates or fragrances."

No Elaborate Beauty Routine

Despite frequently receiving compliments on her complexion, Dia insists that her skincare regimen is far from complicated. "I don't have some intense skincare regimen at all. I'm very basic."

Summing up her philosophy, the actor reiterated that staying hydrated and maintaining healthy lifestyle habits matter far more than following complicated skincare trends. "I literally hydrate, and it's super simple."

For Dia Mirza, glowing skin is not the result of luxury treatments or lengthy beauty routines. Instead, it comes down to a balanced diet, regular exercise, meditation, quality sleep, proper hydration, and simple skincare habits followed consistently every day.



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