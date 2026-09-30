'We Are Tight Friends': Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About 'Emotionally Intelligent' Vijay Varma

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently starred in Hunkkaar: The Roar, a socio-thriller courtroom drama currently streaming on JioHotstar. Recently, while promoting the show, she spoke about former co-star and dear friend, Vijay Varma.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Vijay Varma 'Emotionally Intelligent'

Speaking about her friend, the actor said, "He is an incredible person. He is a prolific actor. Also, he has a high EQ."

Fatima added that she thinks of Vijay as an intelligent person, but what impresses her most is his emotional quotient, which she said is "extremely high."

She disclosed that she is good friends with him and Rhea Chakraborty. "We stay in touch often, bounce ideas off each other, and depend on each other emotionally. All of us have a very beautiful relationship. We're really tight friends," Fatima concluded.

How Fatima Sana Shaikh And Vijay Varma Broke Ice

Last year, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma starred in Gustaakh Ishq, their first on-screen collaboration. Speaking about how they broke the ice, he told Times Entertainment, "You have to be fully present in the scene you're doing. Fortunately, Fatima and I connected instantly. We became friends very easily."

The actors soon realised that they have a similar sense of humour. "She has a wonderfully twisted sense of humour, and so do I," he said, adding, "We end up laughing at the same jokes, and no one around us understands why the two of us are cracking up. Sometimes it becomes a bit problematic, our jokes, our laughter."

Vijay shared that his friendship with Fatima made the scenes effortless to shoot. "But it also became a hindrance at times because that level of familiarity wasn't written into the script. The characters were meant to have a certain distance, a romance of forgotten times, something unsaid, something withheld," he said. However, they kept cracking up and joking on the sets.

Eventually, director Vibhu Puri had to intervene and guide them. He asked them not to have so much fun on the set because their characters weren't supposed to be so familiar and cordial with each other.

About Hunkkaar

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently featured in Hunkkaar: The Roar, a crime drama. The six-episode series revolves around 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, who fights for justice. She studies at a school run by a revered spiritual leader, Baapji, who sexually abused her.

Because of Baapji's influence, Meenu's fight for justice is not a cakewalk. However, ACP Jasleen Singh Soin (Fatima Sana Shaikh), Advocate Chinmay Bhalerao (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), and Amitabh Sinha (Arjun Mathur) stand by her side against all odds.

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