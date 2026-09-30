<i>Aashram</i> Star Bobby Deol's Jaipur Diary Features Vijayran Palace, Where A Suite Costs Rs 43,000 A Night

Bobby Deol is currently in Jaipur, reportedly shooting for Aashram Season 4. He took to Instagram yesterday to share pictures from his recent stay. The caption read, "Nights in the Pink City."

A quick Google Lens search showed that the images were from The Vijayran Palace, surrounded by lush greenery and offering a stunning view of the Aravalli Mountains. Take a look at how much it costs to stay at the resort palace.

Bobby Deol's Jaipur Diary Features Vijayran Palace, Suites Cost Rs 43,000

Bobby Deol's Jaipur diaries offer beautiful glimpses of The Vijayran Palace, which, according to the official website, is an "oasis of luxury and regal ambience that offers the perfect concoction of modern-age luxuries and a spiritual getaway."

The old-world charm of the palace, stately architecture, and breathtaking views make it an ideal staycation destination. Within the heritage resort, guests can participate in guided yoga sessions, enjoy melodious folk songs and performances, go for a rejuvenating spa session, enjoy early-morning or late-evening swimming, experience majestic elephant rides with lunch or dinner, ride a horse or camel, book a jeep safari, make the most of birdwatching, or get an adrenaline rush from village trekking.

As for accommodations, the five-star palace hotel has plenty of options:

Jharokha Haveli Suite Kamalbagh - Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,200

Jharokha Haveli Suite - Rs 12,800 to Rs 16,000

Balcony Haveli Suite - Rs 13,600 to Rs 16,800

Courtyard Haveli Suite - Rs 14,400 to Rs 17,600

Terrace Haveli Suite - Rs 15,200 to Rs 18,400

Presidential Suite With Private Pool and Garden - Rs 40,000 to Rs 43,000

The aforementioned prices are exclusive of taxes.

The Vijayran Palace is often booked for weddings, pre-wedding celebrations, meetings, and events. Apart from the stunning view of the Aravalli Hills, it is located close to Jaipur, where guests can explore Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, the City Palace, Birla Mandir, vibrant markets, and the Cenotaphs of Gaitore.

About Aashram

Aashram is an Amazon MX Player drama based on a duplicitous godman who uses the religion and blind faith of his followers to finance his corrupt lifestyle. He uses his power to fund criminal activities and gets away with everything, including murder, rape, forced male emasculation, drug trafficking, and vote-bank politics.

On September 5, MX Player and Prime Video shared a joint announcement. The caption read, "Baba Nirala ke swagat ki taiyaari kar lo, naya aarambh kareeb hai! Japnaam! Filming now."

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