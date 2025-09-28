Bobby Deol On His Inferiority Complex: "I Felt Like No One Gave Me Any Importance"

Bobby Deol is riding high on the success of his latest Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan. But life has not always been rainbows and butterflies for the actor. In fact, there was a time when the Animal actor struggled in his life and even developed an inferiority complex.

Bobby Deol On His Inferiority Complex

The 56-year-old recently opened up about a difficult phase in his life when he struggled with an inferiority complex on Raj Shamani's podcast. He admitted to experiencing feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy during a challenging period in his career.

Bobby shared, "My wife used to ask me, 'Why do you think so little of yourself?' During those five to six years, I genuinely didn't think highly of myself. Even at parties, I would stay in a corner, avoiding the spotlight.

"I felt like no one really wanted to talk to me or give me any importance. Jab main jaata tha, mujhe waise bhi importance nahi milti thi. (When I used to go, I would anyway get no attention.) I would just stand there. If someone happened to come by, I'd say hello. But I'd notice how people always hovered around those they thought were important. It used to affect me."

However, Bobby did not let his challenges get the better of him and learnt some of the most important life lessons. "Failure has made me realise that nothing should be taken for granted. Success came to me, and then it was gone. If I ever let it get to my head again, it'll slip away - and hurt even more the next time."

What Is An Inferiority Complex

According to the American Psychological Association, an inferiority complex is defined as a basic "feeling of inadequacy and insecurity" which stems from actual or imagined physical or psychological deficiency.

Someone with an inferiority complex may become excessively competitive or overcompensate at times. They might find fault in others or have trouble admitting their mistakes. People with a superiority complex may also show similar symptoms, so it is best to get a proper diagnosis.