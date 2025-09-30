Bobby Deol's Latest Workout Is All The Midweek Fitspiration You Need To Hit The Gym

If fitness is an art, Bobby Deol is the artist who has mastered it. The actor, who recently was seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is a big-time fitness enthusiast and practices different forms of exercises. Sharing glimpses on his social media platform, he always keeps her fans posted about her workout sessions.

Recently, Bobby posted a video on Instagram that featured him doing a power-packed shoulder and arm workout. In the video, the actor was seen doing heavy-weight exercises which are highly effective for the upper body.

Bobby started with biceps curls, effective for building arm strength and muscle mass. Next, he did some lat pulldowns on cable machine pulleys, followed by chest press, machine row and push-ups.

Breakdown Of Bobby Deol's Arm Workout

1. Lat Pulldown: According to Healthline, the cable machine exercise targets the back muscles, primarily the latissimus dorsi (lats). It is an effective way to build back strength and width and is a great alternative for those who cannot yet perform unassisted pull-ups.

2. Biceps curls: It is a popular weight-training exercise that primarily targets the biceps brachii, the two-headed muscle on the front of your upper arm. The isolation exercise strengthen muscles that are used in everyday tasks, such as lifting grocery bags or carrying items. Training your biceps helps stabilize your shoulder joint and maintain proper elbow function.

3. Chest press: This upper-body strength exercise builds muscle in the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It works different muscle groups to enhance overall functionality and athletic performance.

4. Machine row: Unlike a standard rowing machine that focuses on cardio, this exercise uses a seated weight machine to build muscle and improve posture. The motion involves pulling handles toward your torso while your feet and chest are secured, which isolates the back muscles and minimizes the risk of injury.

5. Push-up: This is a fundamental bodyweight exercise that builds strength in the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. It is a versatile compound movement that can be easily modified to suit different fitness levels, from beginner to advanced.