"Hottest Man": At 41, Ranveer Singh's Shirtless Picture Sends The Internet Into Frenzy

An hour ago, Ranveer Singh posted a shirtless picture and broke the Internet. While promoting SuperYou, a wellness brand, the Dhurandhar star posted a photo of himself holding a shaker in his hand while flaunting his rugged beard and abs.

Ranveer Singh Breaks The Internet With His Shirtless Picture

Flaunting his lean and muscular build, Ranveer Singh's picture has already garnered more than 200,000 likes. The visible six-pack abs, defined arms, V-shaped build, and well-defined shoulders have Instagram users swooning over him.

Commenting on the actor's photo, Karan Aujla said, "Yaar yaaran da jogi."

Another fan commented, "Can't believe this man is 41, a father to two daughters, and still looks insanely fit and handsome."

A third asked Alex to play In The Night No Control, while a fourth couldn't stop gushing over the actor's physique and aura. The fan called him the "hottest man."

A fifth user commented, "Too hot to scroll past, too handsome to ignore." Another mentioned that Ranveerians, the actor's fan club, wouldn't be able to survive this.

Ranveer Singh Welcomes A Baby Girl

Ranveer Singh is a proud girl dad today. He and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second daughter on September 19. The couple took to Instagram to break the news, which, as you can imagine, sent the platform into a complete meltdown.

Aditya Dhar commented, "Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi."

A day before the birth of their daughter, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Deepika and Ranveer announced they were expecting their second child in April 2026.

On baby Dua's birthday, the couple shared heartwarming maternity and family photos that the Internet still hasn't gotten over. The caption read, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings."

This year, Ranveer Singh has been either breaking records or breaking the Internet. His Dhurandhar films have minted over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, while he has also embraced fatherhood for the second time.

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