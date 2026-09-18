What Deepika Padukone Wore To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival

Ahead of her second baby's arrival, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were papped visiting the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. To seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the couple visited the sacred temple with the Dhurandhar star's parents.

The video from their visit has gone viral on the internet. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted holding hands during their visit, and their fans can't get enough of them.

What Deepika Wore To Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Deepika Padukone wore a custom suit from designer Mayyur Girotra. Taking to Instagram, fashion mogul Diet Sabya wrote, "Feed blessed, Internet bills justified, mother Deepu in custom Mayyur Girotra."

The caption of the video read, "Mother Deepu makes a rare outing in custom MG patola kalidar and silk dupatta with, no surprises here, chipku hair and gajra. Mayyur has been doing some of the most tasteful Indian wear without any compromise on the maximalist factor, so she could not not-eat in this lewk. Thank god, we got this moment to erase that previous lace ensemble! Oh and Ranveer is here too."

The orange patola kurta, paired with a loose purple palazzo and a shiny silk dupatta, is currently every fashion enthusiast's latest obsession. The actor opted to keep it simple and sleek with a centre-parted neat bun adorned with white gajra flowers. Her jewellery was from the collection of Umrao Jewels.

On the other hand, complementing the mother-to-be was Ranveer Singh, who wore a magenta kurta paired with white straight-fit pants. The actor flaunted his mother's diamond studs and completed the look with black sunglasses and brown loafers.

A day before the couple's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple, Ranveer Singh visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings during the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is interesting to note that a couple of days before the birth of their daughter Dua in September 2024, Ranveer and Deepika were also spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Deepika Padukone's Maternity Shoot

On daughter Dua's birthday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared pictures that took the internet by storm. The caption read, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings."

Deepika Padukone wore a Kianna Set by Deme by Gabriella worth Rs 48,643.

The white lace ensemble featured intricate lace and cutwork. The top had a front cut-out, opening at the waist and extending downwards to create a dramatic silhouette. It was paired with matching floral lace pants.

The couple announced their second pregnancy on April 19, and are set to welcome their second child soon.