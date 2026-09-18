Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Baby No 2's Arrival

A day after Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings, he and mother-to-be Deepika Padukone stepped out to visit Siddhivinayak Temple today. The couple was seen arriving with Ranveer Singh's parents.

Deepika Padukone wore an orange and purple kurta set, while Ranveer Singh opted for a purple kurta paired with white trousers.

The couple recently shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot, and the due date is expected soon based on the timeline since the announcement.

Interestingly, two years ago, just two days before the birth of their daughter Dua, the couple was also seen at Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6, 2024.

Ranveer Singh At Lalbaugcha Raja

Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh offered his prayers at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja early this morning. Dressed in a pink kurta, Ranveer Singh was seen folding his hands before the idol and seeking Bappa's blessings. What caught the internet's attention was his calm, composed and “mature” public persona.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone treated their Instafam to wholesome family pictures on their firstborn daughter Dua's second birthday on September 8.

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child. Deepika also showed her baby bump in the latest maternity pictures. However, what intrigued the internet most were the facial similarities between baby Dua and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika and Ranveer shared the news of their second pregnancy on April 19.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram. The picture showed their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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