Lalit Modi Biopic In The Works With Sajid Nadiadwala. Ranveer Singh To Star?

IPL founder Lalit Modi's life may soon hit the big screen. Reports suggest that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala will produce the project under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is currently in the writing and development stage. Details about the cast, director, and release date have not been announced yet.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers plan to explore different phases of Modi's life rather than focus solely on the controversies and headlines surrounding him. The story is expected to cover both his personal journey and professional career, offering a broader look at the man behind one of Indian cricket's biggest sporting leagues.

Sources cited by the publication said the team is taking its time to develop the script and ensure that Lalit Modi's journey is represented in depth before the project moves into production.

Writer and producer Sneha Rajani is reportedly involved in developing the biopic. Interestingly, when Lalit Modi first confirmed that a film based on his life was in the works, Rajani was leading the team behind the project. Her continued involvement suggests that she has been connected with the biopic since its early stages.

Back in June, Lalit Modi revealed that work was underway on a biopic about his life. So who will play him on the big screen?

A few years ago, Ranveer Singh expressed interest in playing Lalit Modi in the biopic during a visit to London. It is not clear if Ranveer is the actor who has been finalised for the role.

In an interview with ANI, Lalit said, “There is a biopic in the works. It's all being scripted right now. I've already sat through hundreds of interviews. I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony...But they're just scripting the story now. Ranveer wants to play me.”

“He came and saw me. I would like him to play. But if he has the time, now he's become so big. I didn't know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I got a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he came to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago.”

Lalit Modi played an important role in starting and shaping IPL, which went on to become one of the biggest and most successful cricket leagues in the world. His career also faced several controversies, investigations and media attention over the years.

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