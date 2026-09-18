Marathi Film <i>Gondhal</i> Beats <i>Dhurandhar, Hanuman Ansh</i> To Become India's 2027 Oscar Entry

Gondhal, a Marathi thriller, is India's official entry to the Oscars 2027, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Friday. Gondhal became the official entry, beating the Hindi juggernaut Dhurandhar and the sleeper hit of this year, Hanuman Ansh.

Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, will represent the country in the Best International Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards ceremony. The filmmaker won Silver Peacock Award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

The jury panel consisted of P Sheshadri, Vijay Patkar, Hutu Kanodia, Shanti Kumar, Sandeep Parashar, Sanjay Patil, Sabu Joseph, Anil Thomas, Vivek Vaswani, Bijon Dasgupta, Haasan, Vasan, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Thirty-three films were submitted, out of which 14 were in Hindi, four each in Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati, three in Tamil and one in Malayalam and Nagamese. One was also a silent film.

The 99th edition of the Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

The other films that were in contention are Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Dug Dug, Haq starring Yami Gautam, Bhamardo, Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, Sing Geetham, Tera Mera Nata, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ladoo, Ohh My Dog!, Chidambaram's Balan The Boy, Deool Band 2, Tighi, Peddi starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Irumudi starring Ravi Teja, Dorothy directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Border 2 starring Sunny Deol, Khoonta, Gandhi Talks, Bison: Kaalamadan, Shape of Momo, Governor, 2020 Delhi, Commando Vin Love Story, Ikkis, Pravas, Man Aatale Manaatle, Obsess, Egwa, Angh, and Hanuman Ansh.

About Dhurandhar And Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by an ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Askhaye Khanna, the franchise became India's biggest one so far with Rs 3,000. The first instalment of the film released on December 5, followed by the sequel on March 19.

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

The film became the third highest-grossing film of the year after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Also Read | Marathi Thriller Gondhal Is India's Official Entry To Oscars 2027