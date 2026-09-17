Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Welcome Second Baby Through Adoption: Report

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have become parents for the second time. The couple has welcomed another baby through adoption, PEOPLE reported, citing a source close to them.

The Stranger Things star, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, have not publicly shared the news themselves yet.

The report comes shortly after Brown appeared to give fans a glimpse of her growing family.

On September 7, the actor shared a video from her trip to Italy's Dolomites mountain range.

Brown and Bongiovi welcomed their first child through adoption last year. In August 2025, Brown announced that they had become parents to a baby girl.

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"And then there were 3," Brown added.

The actor has also spoken about why adoption has always been close to her heart. During an appearance on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce in June, Brown said she had wanted to adopt since she was a child.

"It was always part of my childhood dreams," Brown shared. "Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, 'You had your baby dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant."

Brown also made it clear that adoption does not mean she has ruled out having biological children. "It's not because I don't want that. Hopefully one day that's in my future," she said.

Talking about adoption, she added, "Adoption is love, adoption is forever."

Brown and Bongiovi got married in 2024.

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