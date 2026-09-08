Video: <i>Stranger Things</i> Star Millie Bobby Brown Explores Italy With Family: Here's Your Travel Guide

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has given fans a rare peek into her family holiday in Italy. The actor shared a series of photos and videos from her trip to the Dolomites, where she enjoyed some quiet time with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and their baby girl.

The family stayed at San Sonnea Family, a nature resort designed for families and children. One of the sweetest moments showed Millie carrying her daughter while walking through the beautiful mountain area with Jake. In the clip, she was seen leading an alpaca across a wooden bridge, while Jake walked beside her with another animal.

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The holiday post also included relaxed pictures of the couple enjoying their time outdoors. Jake, who is the son of music star Jon Bon Jovi, was seen enjoying the sunshine, while Millie posed in a T shirt with Italia written on it.

Take A Scenic Mountain Hike - The Dolomites are perfect for people who enjoy walking through nature. There are many hiking trails for beginners as well as experienced walkers. Tre Cime di Lavaredo is one of the most popular places for a mountain walk. Keep water, snacks and comfortable shoes with you. Start early if you want quieter trails and cooler weather.

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Visit Lago di Braies - A trip to the Dolomites feels incomplete without seeing Lago di Braies, one of the region's most famous lakes. The clear water is surrounded by tall mountains. Another popular activity is taking a wooden boat in the water. The area can become very busy, especially during summer, so arriving early can make the visit more peaceful. Visitors should also check local access and parking rules before going.

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Ride A Cable Car - You do not always have to hike to enjoy the mountain views. Cable cars take visitors high above the valleys and offer a different way to see the Dolomites. You can ride up to places such as Seceda, Alpe di Siusi or Lagazuoi, depending on the season. Once you reach the top, you can simply enjoy the views, take pictures or go for a short walk.

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Explore Cortina d'Ampezzo - Spend some time in Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of the best known towns in the Dolomites. Surrounded by mountains, the town is a good base for exploring nearby attractions. You can walk through its streets, visit local shops, enjoy Italian food or simply sit at a cafe and take in the views.

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Try Local Food - After spending hours walking or exploring the mountains, trying local food is a must. The Dolomites have a mix of Italian and Austrian traditions. Cheese, fresh bread, pasta and homemade desserts are popular. If you prefer vegetarian food, many restaurants offer dishes with potatoes, mushrooms, vegetables and local cheese.

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If Millie Bobby Brown's holiday has made you want to visit the Dolomites, there is plenty to add to your travel list.