UK Tourist Charged Rs 14.3 Lakh After Risky Airlift In Italian Dolomites

A British tourist who ignored multiple warning signs and had to be airlifted to safety from the Italian Dolomites has been fined Euros 14,225 (Rs 14.3 lakh) for the cost of his rescue.

The 60-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed, required a high-risk operation involving two helicopters and over a dozen specialised rescuers and support personnel. The operation took place near San Vito di Cadore last Thursday, according to the Veneto Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (CNSAS).

Authorities say the hiker bypassed at least four warning signs and physically crawled around a barrier. Other hikers reportedly urged him to turn back, but he went alone. CNSAS said the man also lacked the proper equipment to communicate his exact location, which delayed the rescue amid poor visibility.

"The operation was made necessary due to hikers neglecting existing signage, which was evidently insufficient to stop people, either due to inattention or an underestimation of the risk," CNSAS said in a post.

CNSAS chief Maurizio Dellantonio confirmed that rescue calls have surged by 20 per cent over last year, leading to the closure of several dangerous trails in the Dolomites around Cortina and San Vito di Cadore.

"What happened (with the British hiker) warrants some reflection," said Giuseppe Dal Ben, commissioner of the Ulss 1 health authority in the Dolomites, CNN reported. "Helicopters are essential for time-sensitive operations in harsh environments. Precisely for this reason, it is important that they are not used as taxis, endangering not only those who are providing the assistance but those who actually need it."

Between June 21 and July 23 alone, over 80 people died while hiking in the Italian Alps and Dolomites, CNN reported. Five individuals remain missing. This year's extreme weather, seen by sudden storms, landslides, and even blizzard-like conditions, has contributed significantly to the hazards.

A week ago, two Belgian hikers rescued from the same region were handed a relatively smaller rescue bill due to their status as European Union citizens. The UK officially exited the EU in 2020.