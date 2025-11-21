Storm In A Saucepan? How Carbonara Sauce Stirred Up Trouble At EU Parliament

A jar of "carbonara sauce" for sale at the European Parliament in Brussels has whipped up Italian emotions after criticism it doesn't contain the right ingredients.

Italy's agriculture minister, Francesco Lollobrigida, unleashed his ire earlier this week after posting a picture of the offending pot on Facebook.

The minister decried the sauce for containing pancetta -- a pork product similar to bacon -- which is apparently a major culinary faux pas in food-loving Italy.

He said it was an example of products that commonly masquerade as Italian without having much to do with the genuine article.

"It is unacceptable to see them on the shelves of the European Parliament market. I asked that investigations be started immediately," he fumed.

The controversy was stirred up further by others from the far-right Brothers of Italy of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Lawmaker Carlo Fidanza lashed out at "products that use the Italian flag and evocative names without having anything Italian about them."

He said he had written to the European Parliament's president to complain.

But the food furore came as a shock to Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize, which sells the sauce.

"We are somewhat surprised by the reaction and media attention surrounding certain Delhaize brand pasta sauces," a spokesperson told AFP.

"Both the name and the packaging are fully compliant with current legislation," they said.

Delhaize said the authorities had conducted an "official inspection" at the premises of its Italian supplier and that "no infringements" were found.

"We therefore see no reason to modify these products and their packaging in any way. Existing products will therefore remain available on our shelves," the supermarket said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)