Italian Police Get 907 HP Lamborghini Temerario For Critical Missions

The Italian State Police has added a Lamborghini Temerario to its special-service fleet, continuing a partnership with Lamborghini that began in 2004. The 907 hp hybrid supercar will be used primarily for high-priority public-service duties, including the urgent transport of organs and essential medical supplies across Italy.

New Lamborghini Temerario Polizia

The Lamborghini Temerario Polizia was unveiled at Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters in the presence of Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and senior company officials. It replaces the Huracan as the newest Lamborghini prepared for the Italian State Police's specialist fleet.

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Like earlier Lamborghini police vehicles, the Temerario receives the recognisable blue-and-white Polizia di Stato livery, emergency lighting, radio equipment and other operational modifications. Its role, however, goes beyond high-visibility policing. The vehicle has been configured to support time-sensitive missions where rapid road transport can be important, particularly when carrying donor organs or critical medical material.

The ability to travel quickly is only one part of such operations. These missions also depend on medical coordination, secure packaging, route planning, traffic management and trained personnel. The Temerario will operate as one specialised tool within that wider emergency-response system.

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Temerario Powertrain

The new police car is based on the Lamborghini Temerario, which uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine supported by three electric motors. Together, the hybrid system develops 907 hp. The V8 itself produces 800 hp and 730 Nm of torque, while a 3.8kWh battery supports the electrified powertrain.

The Temerario's performance will allow the State Police to cover long distances quickly when conditions and mission requirements permit. However, its use in public-service work will remain subject to operational procedures and road-safety considerations. High power does not remove the need for careful driving, particularly in urban areas or when transporting sensitive medical cargo.

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Two Decades Of Police Partnership

Lamborghini's relationship with the Italian State Police began with the Gallardo in 2004. That car entered highway-patrol service and completed its first organ-transport mission in September of the same year.

Over the following two decades, the force added the Gallardo LP 560-4, several Huracan models and, from 2023, the Urus Performante. The Temerario now becomes the sixth Lamborghini vehicle to enter the Italian State Police fleet.

According to Lamborghini, these vehicles have taken part in more than 200 organ-transport missions across Italy. They have also supported more than 1,500 road-safety education events, where they are used to engage the public, particularly younger motorists, on responsible driving and traffic safety.