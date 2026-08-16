Lamborghini Revuelto SV Debuts As 1,050 HP Track-Focused Flagship

Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto Super Veloce (SV), a more extreme and track-focused version of its flagship V12 hybrid supercar. Only 1,963 units will be built, a number that references the company's founding year in 1963. The model is being offered primarily to the brand's most loyal customers and collectors.

Powertrain And Performance

The Revuelto SV retains the standard car's 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, which revs to 9,500rpm and produces 825hp. However, the output of the three electric motors has been increased from 190hp to 299hp.

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This raises the combined system output to 1,065 hp, an increase of 50 hp over the standard Revuelto. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive layout remain unchanged.

Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.4 seconds and a 0-200 kmph sprint of 6.7 seconds. The top speed remains above 345 kmph. A new sports exhaust system has been added, and thanks to weight-saving measures, the power-to-weight ratio improves to 602.4 hp per tonne, up from 571.4 hp per tonne in the standard model.

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A new Pilota drive mode has been introduced, offering a custom motorsport-derived state of tune. It works with a bespoke five-stage traction control system that can adapt to track conditions and tyre wear.

Chassis And Braking

The Revuelto SV receives manually adjustable dampers derived from GT3 racing. Lamborghini says these upgrades deliver a 17 per cent increase in agility and a 10 per cent improvement in lateral grip over the standard Revuelto.

The braking system has also been revised. New CCM-R carbon-ceramic discs, measuring 420mm at the front and 410mm at the rear, are claimed to provide 11 per cent higher peak deceleration, 23 per cent better heat dissipation and a 12 per cent reduction in brake disc temperatures.

These mechanical improvements helped the Revuelto SV record a lap time of 1:41.6 around Germany's Hockenheimring. Lamborghini describes this as the second-fastest time ever officially recorded by a production car at the circuit.

Exterior And Interior Design

The SV looks more aggressive than the standard Revuelto, with a new front diffuser featuring red accents, a revised rear diffuser and a large fixed rear wing. Exclusive SV liveries, badging and contrast accents are offered, along with extensive use of carbon-fibre trim pieces.

The car rides on lightweight centre-lock alloy wheels, sized 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, shod in bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race R tyres.

Inside, the cabin layout remains largely unchanged, but the SV receives new racing bucket seats, SV-specific badging and an expanded selection of upholstery and colour options.