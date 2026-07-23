Victory Lap Or Safety Lapse? Parmish Verma Drives Lamborghini Without Seatbelt In 'Behja' Video

Parmish Verma's latest album, Victory Lap, has been making massive waves, perfectly blending beats with high-end automotive aesthetics. Among the high-octane tracks, the softer, melodic collaboration with MC Square, "Behja", featuring actress Sruishty Mann, has quickly become a fan favorite. Within just 6 days from going live, it has over 1.9 million views on the streaming platform YouTube. However, a closer look at the music video reveals a glaring, dangerous oversight: a complete disregard for basic road safety. Throughout the video, Parmish Verma is seen driving a high-performance Lamborghini Huracan, and there is one major issue - neither him nor Mann were wearing their seatbelts.

Aesthetics Over Safety?

In the world of Punjabi pop culture, cars are more than just props; they are central characters. Parmish Verma himself is known as a massive petrolhead, often showcasing heavily-modified SUVs and supercars in his videos. But when an artist with millions of young, impressionable followers normalizes driving a supercar without the most fundamental safety net - seatbelt, strapped across his chest - it sends the wrong message.

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Yes, music videos often prioritize "looking cool" over reality, and seatbelts are frequently ditched by stylists and directors who feel the straps ruin the aesthetics of designer outfits. But at what cost?

The Dangers Of Skipping Seatbelt

Driving a car with the ferocious acceleration and power of a Lamborghini Huracan requires immense responsibility. These supercars are engineered with cutting-edge active and passive safety technology, yet none of those systems - airbags or pre-tensioners, can effectively save your life if the primary restraint (the seatbelt) isn't engaged.

For the millions of young fans watching, the takeaway becomes dangerous: supercars are cool, and seatbelts are optional.

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The Legal Reality: Fines & Consequences

Beyond the obvious physical dangers, driving without a seatbelt is a direct violation of Indian traffic laws. Under Section 194B of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving or riding as a passenger without a fastened seatbelt attracts a flat fine of Rs 1,000. Furthermore, traffic police across major Indian cities now rely heavily on AI-enabled CCTV cameras to automatically issue challans for unbelted drivers. While a Rs 1,000 fine might be pocket change for a celebrity driving a multi-crore supercar, the law remains uniform. More importantly, in the event of an accident, insurance companies have the legal grounds to severely reduce or completely reject medical and accidental death claims if it is proven that the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.