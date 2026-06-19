Child Drives Rs 75-Lakh MG Cyberstar In Hyderabad, Father Charged

Hyderabad Police have registered a case against the father of a child whose alleged video went viral on social media, showing the minor driving a luxury car on the city's Outer Ring Road.

Police have also taken the vehicle, an MG Cyberstar, into custody following a widespread debate over road safety and parental responsibility.

The video was posted by the Instagram page safecars_india, which claimed that a child appearing to be under 12 years of age was driving an MG Cyberster on the high-speed expressway. The post also identified the vehicle with the temporary registration number TG09AP3320.

According to Rajendranagar Traffic Police SHO CH Raju, the department acted immediately after receiving a complaint on social media regarding a minor driving the luxury electric sports car. A police team was dispatched to trace the vehicle, following which the car, the minor boy, and his father were identified and detained. They were later handed over to the Rajendranagar Law & Order Police Station for further action.

Police have registered a case under charges of allowing a minor to drive a vehicle, dangerous driving, and disobedience of police orders. Officials said strict action would be taken as per the law against those responsible.

MG Cyberster is India's first all-electric roadster. The luxury electric roadster, priced at around Rs 75 lakh, is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, raising concerns about the serious risks posed by underage driving on public roads.

The incident has triggered widespread debate on parental responsibility and road safety, with many social media users demanding stringent action against those allowing minors behind the wheel.