Hyderabad Police Warn Women Against "Rent A Boyfriend" Online Scams

Hyderabad police have issued a stern warning to women and young girls regarding the "boyfriends for rent" scam, which is going viral on social media. They said that the cyber criminals are using attractive online advertisements to trick victims out of their money and personal information. VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, took to X (formerly Twitter) to alert the public, pointing out that eye-catching posters promising companion services, often with fake discounts, are a cover for cyber fraud.

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How the scam works

Fraudsters post advertisements on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram under titles such as "Rent Boyfriend - Your Personal Companion." The posts feature photos of attractive men, often created using artificial intelligence or stolen from internet profiles, alongside various service packages, including coffee date, movie companion, shopping trip, and more.

Once a woman or a girl reaches out to book a service, the scammers engage in conversations before asking for upfront payments. They demand money for registration fees, safety deposits, or advance booking costs via QR codes and digital payment apps. As soon as the victim transfers the money, the scammers block all communication.

"In this matter, girls as well as their parents should be extremely cautious. What kind of posts do your children see on social media? Who are you talking to? Whom do you meet when you go out? Parents should constantly keep an eye on these issues. If there is proper monitoring of smartphone usage, innocent children may fall into the trap. There is danger," the post read.

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Risks and safety advice

Police also warned that sharing contact details, photos, or personal information with unverified accounts exposes individuals to potential blackmail, harassment, and physical safety risks if they attempt to meet in person.

Authorities advise citizens to avoid communicating with unknown profiles online and to never send advance payments for such services. Anyone who encounters suspicious activity or falls victim to cyber fraud should report the incident immediately by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or visiting the official national cybercrime portal.