Andhra Medical Student Injured In Hit-And-Run Dies, Family Seeks Justice

A 28-year-old postgraduate medical student who was critically injured after allegedly being run over by a car in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry died during treatment in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Doctors had earlier said that Dr Priyanka, who studied at a private medical college in Rajahmundry, was "brain dead" due to severe head injuries she suffered in the accident on August 3 near a mall in the city.

The police said two young people allegedly under the influence had an argument with the mall's security personnel before leaving in their SUV, a Tata Nexon. It allegedly rammed Dr Priyanka's scooter from behind and ran over her, causing head injuries. Her friend was also injured in the accident.

She was initially rushed to a hospital in Rajahmundry and was later shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment and ventilator support. Despite efforts to save her, her condition worsened and doctors subsequently declared her brain dead.

She passed away today, her family said.

The two youths in the car, Suravarapu Dushyanth and Andrew Joseph Edwards, had fled from the accident scene. Based on CCTV footage, witness accounts and other evidence, both were charged and arrested.

Initially, a case was filed under Section 338 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing "grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act". Based on the investigation, the police later added Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Dr Priyanka's family is devastated. Her father told reporters that the loss was irreparable. He said his daughter was the first doctor in their large family. The case has triggered anger among medical students and student groups, who are demanding strict action against those responsible.