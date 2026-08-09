6 Killed In Madhya Pradesh Accident As Truck Collides With Car

Further investigations are underway, police said.
- Six people died in a car-container truck collision in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh
- The accident happened near Panchak Vasa, about 4 km from Badnawar town at 1.30 pm
- The container truck was coming from Ujjain when it crashed into the car
Dhar:
Six persons were killed after a container truck collided with their car in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred around 1.30 pm near Panchak Vasa, around 4 km from Badnawar town, an official said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar said a container coming from Ujjain crashed into a car, killing all six of its occupants on the spot.
The victims were residents of Gujarat, she said, adding that the driver of the container truck has been taken into custody.
Further investigations are underway, the official said.
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