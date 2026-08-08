27-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured After Roadside Slab Collapses In Arunachal Pradesh

A 27-year-old man was killed and two others injured after a roadside slab collapsed near a bridge in Itanagar's Chimpu, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening near the New Dumping Zone, they said.

The three men were sitting near a car and a scooter when the roadside slab suddenly gave way, sending them into the opening, they said.

A preliminary assessment indicated that water seepage and soil erosion may have weakened the ground, leading to the collapse, police said.

One of the injured was admitted to the hospital by locals, while another was pulled out by the rescue team and taken to RKM Hospital, they said.

The third man was found underneath the fallen slab and debris, and was dead by the time rescuers reached him, they added.

The deceased was identified as Tama Baja (27) of Don village in Kamle district. He was residing in Chandranagar in Itanagar.

The injured were identified as Kapwang Arangham (31) of Jullong and Ajay Jerang (34) of H-Sector.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the 12th Battalion of the NDRF were called in to assist the rescue efforts, officials said.

A scooter was also found buried under the debris, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)